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Home Home Maga Isn’t Dead & Trump’s Polling Is Not Bad

Maga Isn’t Dead & Trump’s Polling Is Not Bad

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M Dowling
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According to reporter Harry Enten, the Maga base supports President Trump 100%. Even though he works for CNN, he’s fairly reliable. He said the base was 28% and is now 30%. If accurate, that would be after several prominent Trump supporters and leftists came out against President Trump over several issues, including the war. They have said Maga is dead.

CNN’s Harry Enten then broke the news on Wednesday that 90% of MAGA voters support the military action in Iran.

“Some Republicans disapprove…but they are not members of the MAGA movement.”

“In November 2024, 28% were MAGA. It’s basically the SAME, 30%.”

“The MAGA base is NOT SHRINKING — it’s the SAME SIZE! If anything, it’s slightly larger!”

“That 100% that Trump has among MAGA GOP is NOT an artifact of MAGA shrinking. It’s just how strong Trump’s grip is on the MAGA base!”

President Trump’s overall polling has him at 42%. A new poll shows 81% of Republicans approve of Donald Trump so far. President Trump is hanging in if the polls are accurate.

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