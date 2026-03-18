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Home Home The Fiery Rand Paul – Markwayne Mullin Hearing

The Fiery Rand Paul – Markwayne Mullin Hearing

By
M Dowling
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Rand Paul blocked Katie Britt from introducing Markwayne Mullin at today’s hearing. Britt and Mullin are friends. Sen. Paul has a history with Mullin. They don’t get along.

At the McGrath Breakfast Group event in Tulsa on February 14, the anger reached a breaking point. Sen. Markwayne Mullin called Rand Paul a “freaking snake,” and that he understood completely why his neighbor did what he did. He made the comments because Paul constantly voted no to end the shutdown last November.

Paul doesn’t think Mullin has the temperament for the job of Secretary of Homeland Security. Paul thought Mullin should apologize to him for the comments he made. He thinks Mullin has anger issues.

Paul played this clip, hoping he’d tank Mullin’s chances.

He brought up Mullin, calling out Teamster’s union president Sean O’Brien as an example of his anger issues.

Mullin addressed the issue.

Tom Homan fully supports Mullin and thinks he’s the right person for the job at this time.

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Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
8 minutes ago

Tom Homan says that Markwayne Mullin is the right man for the job. That carries a lot of weight with me.
Evidence has been offered that the candidate has a temper, and can be caustic. The question becomes: do those outweigh his good qualities? Obviously Trump thinks they do.

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Vote Rand Out of Office
Vote Rand Out of Office
40 minutes ago

Rand Paul is a Snake. I can relate to that comment, as being a truth. I don’t know to much about Mullin, but Paul’s integrity is of a null. Rand Paul is a Snake.

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Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
16 minutes ago
Reply to  Vote Rand Out of Office

Let’s see! No real name by commentator, just a hate Rand Paul moniker.
The comment if full of hate and name calling. No evidence is offered!!!
This is a site for discerning readers. Take your hate elsewhere.

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Vote Rand Out of Office
Vote Rand Out of Office
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange,

He fell far and away from his fathers level of integrity. Voted constantly against most of trumps and MAGA initiatives. Voted with Dems on keeping the government shut down.

Proven Points Proven, wheres your points proven?. You don’t have any point.

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