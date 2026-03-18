The Fiery Rand Paul – Markwayne Mullin Hearing

Rand Paul blocked Katie Britt from introducing Markwayne Mullin at today’s hearing. Britt and Mullin are friends. Sen. Paul has a history with Mullin. They don’t get along.

At the McGrath Breakfast Group event in Tulsa on February 14, the anger reached a breaking point. Sen. Markwayne Mullin called Rand Paul a “freaking snake,” and that he understood completely why his neighbor did what he did. He made the comments because Paul constantly voted no to end the shutdown last November.

Paul doesn’t think Mullin has the temperament for the job of Secretary of Homeland Security. Paul thought Mullin should apologize to him for the comments he made. He thinks Mullin has anger issues.

Rand Paul and Markwayne Mullin spar during Mullin’s confirmation hearing: Mullin: “I’m not apologizing for pointing out your character.” Paul: “Good, good…You want the American public and the people up here that may or may not vote for you to know that you supported the… pic.twitter.com/n6WELvpres — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 18, 2026

Paul played this clip, hoping he’d tank Mullin’s chances.

🚨 JUST NOW: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is going ALL-OUT to try to tank the nomination of Markwayne Mullin to DHS Paul just played a clip where Mullin said “stand your butt up then” in a heated exchange MULLIN: “Both of us have shaken hands [since then] and agreed we could’ve done… pic.twitter.com/O9VPrULHJ5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

He brought up Mullin, calling out Teamster’s union president Sean O’Brien as an example of his anger issues.

Rand Paul questioned whether DHS nominee Markwayne Mullin’s “anger issues” were a proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents. In 2023, Sen. Mullin challenged Teamsters’ President Sean O’Brien to fight on the Senate floor. https://t.co/87FcuDWTLQ pic.twitter.com/zZu0rPXjoG — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 18, 2026

Mullin addressed the issue.

Markwayne Mullin addresses Rand Paul, who earlier called him a liar during his confirmation hearing: “If I have something to say, I’ll say it directly to your face… It seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us.” pic.twitter.com/K36GOcHWVm — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) March 18, 2026

Tom Homan fully supports Mullin and thinks he’s the right person for the job at this time.