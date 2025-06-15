Even Montana Had a No Kings Protest: Very Intense & Exciting

M Dowling
The No Kings protest is a year too late. We never had a more authoritarian president than Joe Biden. Can anyone remember a president who acted more like a king than Biden? We were curious how the No Kings turnout was in a conservative area and picked Montana.

The conservatives vastly outnumber the leftists in Montana.

Even very conservative Montana had their No Kings protesters. In one conservative enclave, the residents threw trash at them.

Transplants are moving into Montana with their leftist ideas. Most of the rallygoers are transplants. Missoula probably had the best attendance. It’s a very left-wing LGBT city, and they are mostly left-wing.

The leftist infiltration is in every state to some degree, but the overwhelming number of Americans appear sick of extremists.

Just the same, the commie Democrats had a grand time. They traveled from around Montana or somewhere for the events in Billings, Missoula, and a couple other cities.

There were groups scattered about in super conservative Montana. It’s still America in Montana so the rallies weren’t large for the most part. Some were not from the area they protested in.

Tons of leftists in Missoula:


