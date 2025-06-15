Even Montana Had a No Kings Protest: Very Intense & Exciting

The No Kings protest is a year too late. We never had a more authoritarian president than Joe Biden. Can anyone remember a president who acted more like a king than Biden? We were curious how the No Kings turnout was in a conservative area and picked Montana.

The conservatives vastly outnumber the leftists in Montana.

Even very conservative Montana had their No Kings protesters. In one conservative enclave, the residents threw trash at them.

Transplants are moving into Montana with their leftist ideas. Most of the rallygoers are transplants. Missoula probably had the best attendance. It’s a very left-wing LGBT city, and they are mostly left-wing.

The leftist infiltration is in every state to some degree, but the overwhelming number of Americans appear sick of extremists.

The retards have made it out of their holes to protest in Montana. It’s extremely Conservative here, so people kept throwing trash at them lol. pic.twitter.com/cjqYjSwA4I — MRS. MASSACRE (@Missus_Massacre) June 14, 2025

Just the same, the commie Democrats had a grand time. They traveled from around Montana or somewhere for the events in Billings, Missoula, and a couple other cities.

Went to the “No Kings Protest Rally” yesterday. Got there at 3:00 and left at 7:00. It was so inspiring. Dancing and expressing our concerns Not one policeman, National Guard or sheriff was on scene We all dance and heard speeches joining hands in solidarity PEACEFUL! pic.twitter.com/N5kFV0wxjp — Daughter of Metta (@mettatoons) June 15, 2025

There were groups scattered about in super conservative Montana. It’s still America in Montana so the rallies weren’t large for the most part. Some were not from the area they protested in.

In this Montana small town, nobody has time for them. No one is interacting with them, nobody is honking at them. They aren’t from this small town, but this is the “No Kings” protest they advertised. It looks more an attempted Pride parade. (All the American flags belong to the… pic.twitter.com/oagbPJs0xr — Jennifer (@GingerChicken70) June 14, 2025

Tons of leftists in Missoula:

Big crowd for the No Kings protest and parade in Missoula, MT. pic.twitter.com/I6TOZhX0vn — PB4 (@Backseat_Judges) June 14, 2025

