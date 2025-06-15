Police Detain the Wife of Suspected Killer Vance Boelter

The wife of suspected assassin Vance Luther Boelter was stopped by about a dozen police cars on Saturday morning. She was detained with other relatives, but not arrested. The people in the car are being questioned.

The victims of this potential assassin are a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband. They were murdered in cold blood this past week by a man posing as a police officer. Rep. Hortman and her husband were shot to death. Another lawmaker, Sen. Hoffman and his wife were shot multiple times by the same killer, but are expected to survive after successful surgeries.

The suspected killer, Vance Luther Boelter, is on the run. He was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Walz. In 2016, another Democrat, Gov. Mark Dayton appointed him to the same board.

The wife of the 57-year-old Boelter, Jennifer Boelter was being tracked when stopped. She was stopped on Saturday morning in Onamia, Minnesota by police and detained. A witness told 5 Eyewitness News: About a dozen police cars stopped her car.

She was in a car with three other relatives. Also, allegedly in the car, were ammo, a weapon, cash, and passports.

Vance Boelter has lived at a different address than his wife for the past year.

Jennifer Boelter is tied to politics. She interned for Gov. Tim Walz in 2010. Vance Boelter also had long standing ties to Minnesota leadership.

A $50,000 reward has been put out for information leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Vance Luther Boelter told his roommate that he could be dead soon, a report said. 59-year-old David Carlson told Reuters that he has been sharing a house in Minneapolis with accused Vance Luther Boelter (57) for a little more than a year. He saw Boelter on Friday night, and the next morning at 6, he received a text from Boelter.

“He said that he might be dead soon,” said Carlson, who called police, reported Reuters.

Carlson has known Boelter since fourth grade, said the shooter shared the house with him because his workplace was close from here. “His family has got to suffer through this,” Carlson said, adding that he feels betrayed, Reuters added in its report.

Jenny, President and CEO of Praetorian Guard Security alongside her husband Vance, was driving on Saturday. Their company’s website notes Vance’s previous security work in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip.

As President of a security firm, it might not be unusual for her to have a weapon, cash, and passports.

