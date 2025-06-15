President Trump Vetoed Plan to Kill Khamenei, Wants Peace

President Trump is serious about pushing peace between Israel and Iran after the massive attacks between the two nations. He vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill the Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.

“Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership,” said one of the sources, a senior U.S. administration official.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy says he has confirmed that Trump did indeed veto a plan to assassinate Ayatollah Kahmenei.

President Trump wants the war to end:

Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!

Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!).

Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!

Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!

He said he spoke with President Putin yesterday.

President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length.

Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week.

He is doing the planned prisoner swaps – large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides.

The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested that Donald Trump did NOT veto a plan to assassinate Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. However, the White House denied it.

Trump is open to Putin brokering peace between Israel and Iran.

