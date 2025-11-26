President Trump Cracks Down on Temporary Protected Status Abuse

President Trump is cracking down on the abused Temporary Protected Status (TPS) immigrants. They were never supposed to stay forever. Many had no reason to flee. The US can’t afford to take in the whole world. Our country cannot support all these open border policies. They are rife with fraud.

Somalis will no longer be protected. Forty percent don’t work and they commit the most crimes. They are the worst immigrants we have outside of transnational gangs. Unfortunately, it only covers about 700 of the 100,000 in Minnesota alone. Many Somails came in through immigration fraud, like Ilhan Omar and her brother.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem just removed TPS from Myanmar (Burma).

Washington said on Monday it was removing Myanmar citizens’ eligibility, citing “substantial steps toward political stability” that include upcoming elections and this summer’s ending of emergency rule. Myanmar’s junta applauded the Trump administration on Wednesday for halting the scheme. Critics condemned it saying the vote will be fraudulent.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Washington’s announcement was “a positive statement”.

“Myanmar citizens in the United States can come back to the motherland,” he said in a statement, urging them to “come back to Myanmar and vote in the general election”.

“We would like to inform you that you are all welcome to participate in building a modern and developed nation,” he said.

Announcing the TPS stoppage, President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said “it is safe for Burmese citizens to return home”.

Venezuela and Nicaragua might be next. The people coming are often vicious criminals.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says the Trump administration is cracking down on the Temporary Protected Status Program, arguing it’s been abused for years. She says TPS was never meant to be long-term, as Trump moves to end protections for Minnesota Somalis, and potentially… pic.twitter.com/QmXKYbFevS — One America News (@OANN) November 24, 2025

Other countries that fall under TPS are El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Lebanon, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen, and Nicaragua. Given the US’s inadequate vetting process, it’s suicidal to take people in from some of these countries.