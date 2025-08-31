Ex-MonkeyPox Dr. and Dr. Malone on COVID Vax Safety & Efficacy

We have seen a number of CDC resignations lately, and the people leaving all have the most honorable reasons for resigning. Some are undoubtedly sincere, but probably few. Dr. Robert Malone offered his own observation only to get refuted – sort of – by Dr. Demetre, Biden’s MonkeyPox Czar.

The real reason for the recent CDC resignations is that the ACIP Subcommittee on COVID 19 vaccines got approval to investigate the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines, and they knew the gig was up, the truth was about to come out, and they would have to account for their actions. All you need to do is read the recently approved “terms of reference” for that subcommittee and it all becomes clear, Dr. Malone Xeeted.

The fired MonkeyPox Czar, S&M Satanist Dr. Demetre said, That is false. The terms of reference effectively remove the real function of the workgroup… to advise the CDC director on questions needed to set policy. FDA has vetted the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and has authorized it for this season. Your job is to set clinical policy. When’s the last time you saw a patient?

Dr. Malone did not let that stand. He responded, So you are the arbiter of scope of work for acip? Interesting but rather narcissistic position for you to take.

It’s an interesting exchange.

Dr. Malone predicted the MonkeyPox epidemic. The health officials made MonkeyPox worse through gain of function to come up with an improved vaccine. That is one reason he responded to Dr. Demetre.

We will soon find out who was right because they will investigate it and the gig will be up if our side is correct.

The media constantly attacks Dr. Malone and he sits on a panel advising RFK who Bernie Sanders wants fired. I’d like to fire Bernie. That’s beside the point. The point is even if they come up with facts, the media will do all they can to negate them. They have their own politicized facts on everything.

The left-wing workers in the CDC are very upset with RFK Jr. and want him removed. However, it won’t happen.

