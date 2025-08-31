Woke Shell Fired Whites, Gave Them Tear Jars on the Way to the Curb

Oil giant Shell USA is being sued over a likely purging of white employees. Not only were two longtime employees fired, but the DEI Shell apparatchiks gave them “tear jars” on the way out. The DEI radicals are anti-white and often like to mock alleged “white tears” when they are discriminated against.

America First Legal (AFL) is suing on behalf of Kevin Taylor and Michelle Romak, who were ousted based on alleged discrimination over their skin color as a part of “radical diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates” that are clearly in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Giving them tear jars was very nasty.

Shell did it to meet racial quotas. It’s just as evil and wrong as it was when it was done to black people.

They made even their best employees go through a full reapplication process. One of their best was sent to the equivalent of Siberia.

The Story

Experienced security professionals with top credentials were pushed out to meet “diversity” quotas. AFL’s clients — loyal, high-performing employees — were forced to reapply for their own jobs, undergo in-person assessments, and compete against less qualified candidates just to “diversify” the workforce. This isn’t fairness — it’s discrimination.

Despite stronger qualifications and performance reviews, they had to find backup roles. Tragically, one client and her line manager were terminated.

/5 Adding insult to injury, a supervisor gave them “tear jars” as a parting gift — a cruel, demeaning gesture. pic.twitter.com/Nbdp9MHkOz — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 28, 2025

In a series of tweets, AFL said:

The contempt was clear: their only “fault” was being the wrong race. Meanwhile, Shell expedited the transfer of another client — the most experienced Security Advisor — to an off-site location with no office.

According to the complaint, each of AFL’s clients faced illegal discrimination under federal civil rights laws.

This is DEI in action: discrimination, humiliation, and lawlessness. AFL is fighting back in federal court to hold Shell accountable. No one should EVER be targeted because of their race.

In the press release, AFL wrote:

“Shell’s apparently racially motivated purge trampled federal law, destroyed the careers of two dedicated professionals, and placed thousands of Shell employees at risk,” America First Legal Attorney Jacob Meckler said. “America First Legal will not stand by while corporations attempt to flout the rule of law in the name of ideology.”

“What our clients experienced should alarm every American,” AFL Attorney Juli Haller said. “If a corporation can openly discriminate against employees because of the color of their skin—under the guise of DEI—then no one’s rights are safe. America First Legal is proud to seek to hold Shell accountable and restore equal justice under the law.”

The company boasts on its website that it’s “working to become one of the most diverse and inclusive organizations in the world.” They forgot to add, except if you’re white, of course.