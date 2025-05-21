Increase in Strokes Could Be Due to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

The risk of stroke increases with age. However strokes in young people under 45 are becoming more common. Recent research from the CDC finding found a 14.6% increase among people ages 18 – 44 from 2020 to 2022.

A stroke, which is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, is a neurological condition that results from damage to a blood vessel in the brain, either from a blockage or a rupture. Without adequate blood flow, brain cells begin to die within minutes, which can lead to devastating consequences, including permanent physical and mental disabilities or even death.

In one study, the majority of stroke survivors said that having a stroke was worse than death itself, reflecting just how devastating and life-altering strokes can be.

The most common type, ischemic stroke, accounts for roughly 85% of all cases and is caused by a blood clot interrupting the brain’s blood supply. The remaining 15% are hemorrhagic strokes, which occur when a blood vessel bursts, either within the brain or around it.

What’s causing it?

According to Loma Linda University, some causes are drug use, poor diet, and undetected heart conditions.

Our main health reporters never mention the possibility of mRNA causing it, even though we now know mRNA can go to organs and remain for a long period of time.

Deborah Murtagh, a mind before weight loss coach, posted this, but we can’t confirm that her conclusion is accurate. However, it sure makes one believe that it’s a possibility. We aready know about side effects such as Myocarditis, and that isn’t a conspiray theory.

“Scientists are now confirming what many have suspected – the Covid shots don’t just impact your immune system – they damage your brain” “This isn’t just conspiracy theory – this is well documented peer reviewed studies by experts” This sure does explain a lot for many who took… pic.twitter.com/UhMtvCFlk9 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 20, 2025

Murtagh is a self-described researcher.

She mentioned several studies in her clip above. You can read the abstracts, but none of the studies are perfect:

Activation of innate immune cGAS-STING pathway contributes to Alzheimer’s pathogenesis in 5×FAD mice; Peer-reviewed 2023

COVID-19 vaccines a risk factor for cerebral thrombotic syndromes. Claire Rogers. Early-stage research, not peer-reviewed yet.

BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence; Peer-reviewed 2024

Let’s talk about lipid nanoparticles; 2021

Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea; 2024

Factors associated with stroke after COVID-19 vaccination: a statewide analysis; 2023

Long-term Thyroid Outcomes After COVID-19 Vaccination: A Cohort Study of 2,333,496 Patients from the TriNetX Network; January 2025

A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer’s disease; May 2024

Epidemiologist Nicholas Holscher says using MRNA to hijack cells and various organ systems to produce a highly toxic spike protein that persists in the body for months even years was one of the worst ideas in medical history. April 2025

