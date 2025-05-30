Tapper Hits Bottom: “Jake Tapper’s Biden Book is Hilarious and Insane”

Jake Tapper’s book is bombing. Unsurprisingly, opening sales are meager. He also has his own CRISIS FIRM to try to resurrect his reputation after he covered up Biden’s senility, and now pretends there was no way to know since the White House lied to him and all the rest of the media.

Tapper’s ratings for his CNN show The Lead are also bottoming out. This past month was his worst since 2015.

According to recent interviews, Tapper now realizes that politicians lie and we can’t take what they say at face value. No one in legacy media saw this coming. The White House said he was “sharp,” and on top of his game.

We’re supposed to believe that.

All of this is distracting us from the real question: Who was President Autopen?

Matt Taibbi does a masterful job of explaining the book’s foibles.

“Jake Tapper’s Biden Book is Hilarious and Insane,” Taibbi wrote on X. “Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s mass media apologia is leaps and bounds more demented than the book’s subject, Joe Biden.”

“Holy catfish! I thought from online buzz that Original Sin was a mea culpa. It would own press failures to cover Joe Biden’s infirmity in a super-belated version of Canadian comic Bruce McCullough’s “I’m sorry I caused all that cancer” routine. But Original Sin isn’t that. It’s much crazier! Instead of a dreary and predictable book-length excuse for thousands of media professionals simultaneously whiffing on the most obvious story in history, it’s an ambitious book-length effort to absolve all concerned, pin an industry’s coverage mistake on its President Droolcup subject (a gambit many times ballsier than blaming one reporter, à la Judith Miller), all while additionally swirling a new storm system of bullshit storylines to delay more serious questions about things like who was just president for four years.

“It’s the opposite of a mea culpa and the literary degree of difficulty is awesome, equivalent to a blind unicyclist trying to juggle six chainsaws. Do Jake and Alex pull it off? They don’t! But they sure leave a hell of a lot of blood on stage…”

It’s understandable that as mainstream journalists, they wouldn’t notice Biden often didn’t know what state he was in, and other such trivial matters.

PART 2! All of Biden blunders for the month of June 24′ pic.twitter.com/N9O3RFYzP9 — DigitalMyro✞ (@DigitalMyro) June 30, 2024

PART 3! All of Biden’s blunders for the month of July 24′! Couldn’t even make it to the finish line. Next up, Kamala Harris! pic.twitter.com/8kfUII8Lcc — DigitalMyro✞ (@DigitalMyro) August 1, 2024

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email