SCOTUS Rules 9-0 on a Right to Sue Companies with Risky Trucking Practices

Truckers used to be the safest drivers on the road, but that changed with lax standards and programs that actually brought in illegal aliens to drive our trucks. CDLs were given out liberally to people here illegally. Some illegal migrants couldn’t even read road signs, and some others ended up killing people on the road.

A number of victims and their families have sued the brokers who pay trucking companies to haul their freight.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that freight brokers can be sued if they negligently hire companies with risky trucking practices.

If companies are held accountable, they will be forced to tighten standards. It could reduce the mayhem on the road.

I don’t believe foreigners here illegally should be allowed to break our laws and then take our well-paying jobs. We certainly shouldn’t be handing out CDLs without proper screening.