The Hill: GOP Senators Warn RFK He Is On Thin Ice?

Alexander Bolton writing for The Hill said Robert Kennedy was warned by GOP senators that he is on thin ice.

What has Kennedy done? For one thing, he wants to find the cause of Autism. Autism has gone from 1 in 1000 children to 1 in ten. RFK wants to know what is going on. Is there now something wrong with wanting to find out?

He also plans to have a team study the use of antidepressants, SSRIs in some case of mass shootings.

RFK said antidepressants could have contributed to the behavior of the child killer, Robert Westman. He said that they are going to study the drugs that might be contributing to violence, and other concerning behaviors.

Listen to Tina Smith try to make him look bad.

HOLY CRAP! RFK is not taking any sh*t from Sen. Tina Smith! SMITH: You went on Fox and blamed school sh*otings on antidepressants. But you have no evidence. RFK: You’re making stuff up. You’re TWISTING. Yeah you are. You’re being DISHONEST right now! SMITH: You want to talk… pic.twitter.com/yZbF8PGJk4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Democrats just made up complaints at yesterday’s hearing and wouldn’t let RFK respond. It says right on the labels of various drugs like Prozac that they can cause suicidal ideation in rare cases.

Psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring Says RFK Jr Was Right About SSRI’s “Anti-depressants can definitely cause school shootings … Right there on the label it says anti-depressants increase the risk of suicidal behavior, particularly in young people.” pic.twitter.com/DFHmziopax — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 28, 2025

It sounds like its two RINO senators warning RFK, and the author is making it seem like it’s the entire senate. They told him to stop changing the vaccine schedule.

Sen. Bill Cassidy quoted Trump hating host Erick Erickson claiming Kennedy’s policy changes made it harder for people to get vaccines.

Kennedy received an admonishment from Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), an orthopedic surgeon, when he testified before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

“I support vaccines. I’m a doctor. Vaccines work,” said Barrasso, the Senate’s No. 2-ranking Republican leader.

“Secretary Kennedy, in your confirmation hearings, you promised to uphold the highest standards for vaccines,” he said. “Since then, I’ve grown deeply concerned.”

Cassidy and Barrasso could have met privately with RFK at any time. They didn’t have to put on a performance.