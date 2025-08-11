Explosion at Pennsylvania Steel Mill

An explosion at a U.S. Steel plant in Clairton, Pa., on Monday killed at least one person and injured dozens more, with some still trapped under rubble, the authorities said.
Witnesses described feeling a shock wave and then seeing black smoke spew into the sky. Part of a building appeared to have been sheared off, and rubble littered the area.
Two people are missing, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement. Local hospitals said at least nine people were being treated for injuries from the explosion.
#BREAKING: An EXPLOSION has just occurred at a steel mill, video shows.
The incident occurred at the US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Multiple people have been reported injured after being trapped under rubble.
PRAYpic.twitter.com/qLMgc631Is
— George (@anaveragegeorge) August 11, 2025