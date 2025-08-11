Rachel Morin’s Illegal Migrant Killer Gets 2 Life Sentences, No Parole

Illegal alien Victor Martinez Hernandez, who raped and murdered Rachel Morin, a mother of five children, was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

When I was a Democrat, I was vrey opposed to the death penalty. I have since changed my mind. He should be on death row.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty in April of kidnapping, raping and murdering 37-year-old Morin, who was a mother a five. Her body was found off the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on August 6, 2023.He received the maximum sentence for each count, including life without parole for first-degree murder, life for first-degree rape, and 40 years for a sex offense and kidnapping, according to court officials.

“Arguably, Harford County has never seen a case or a defendant more deserving of every single day of the maximum sentences this court imposed,” Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey said outside the courthouse.

The monster killer has come in and out of the country from El Salvador two or three times and has done so easily through Biden’s open borders. He is a suspect in the brutal murder of a young woman in El Salvador.

Martinez Hernandez has come in and out of the country from El Salvador two or three times and has done so easily through Biden’s open borders. He is a suspect in the brutal murder of a young woman in El Salvador.

He has ties to MS-13 and had no problem entering the country more than once.

Rachel Morin suffered a terrible death.