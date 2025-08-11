Gov. Pritzker’s Disastrous Interview

During the interview below, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, whose state has been gerrymandered to give Democrats a 14-3 congressional seat advantage, is asked how he can oppose what Texas is doing when his state is far worse.

President Trump winning 44% of the statewide vote in 2024.

His brain froze and a word salad came out:

This Meet The Press interview was a disaster for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Despite President Trump winning 44% of the statewide vote in 2024, Republicans hold only three of Illinois’ 17 districts. What do you say to those who argue it’s hypocritical to criticize Texas?” pic.twitter.com/Hy8K0oamub — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 10, 2025

He is quite the hypocrite.

As one X poster wrote:

Democrats don’t want you to know “The 2021 remapping in Illinois” was “graded an F by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.”

Governor JB Pritzker “signed the most blatantly partisan gerrymandered maps in the entire country.”

Democrats have been rigging our country this whole time.