Gov. Pritzker’s Disastrous Interview

During the interview below, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, whose state has been gerrymandered to give Democrats a 14-3 congressional seat advantage, is asked how he can oppose what Texas is doing when his state is far worse.
President Trump winning 44% of the statewide vote in 2024.
His brain froze and a word salad came out:
This Meet The Press interview was a disaster for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
“Despite President Trump winning 44% of the statewide vote in 2024, Republicans hold only three of Illinois’ 17 districts. What do you say to those who argue it’s hypocritical to criticize Texas?” pic.twitter.com/Hy8K0oamub
— Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 10, 2025
He is quite the hypocrite.
As one X poster wrote:
Democrats don’t want you to know “The 2021 remapping in Illinois” was “graded an F by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.”
Governor JB Pritzker “signed the most blatantly partisan gerrymandered maps in the entire country.”
Democrats have been rigging our country this whole time.
LMAO – YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!
So Texas Democrat lawmakers are fleeing Texas to protest "gerrymandering" of the state…
…but they fled to *ILLINOIS*, one of the WORST offenders of Dem gerrymandering in the nation.
They have embarrassed themselves, again.
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2025