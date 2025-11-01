The Battle Over Tucker’s Fuentes Interview

Tucker Carlson’s interview with radical Nick Fuentes upset a lot of people, mostly because of what was said, but also because they saw Tucker as embracing Fuentes. They say he gave him a softball interview. I haven’t listened to it.

Erick Erickson wrote a piece in The Free Press and said:

Tucker Carlson suggested Hamas had been mischaracterized, and that it really was not a terrorist organization. I know Nick Fuentes spread conspiracy theories about the barbarism; I know Tucker Carlson has elevated people sympathetic to Hitler’s case for World War II; I know after Charlie Kirk was murdered, and after a transgender shooter opened fire on schoolchildren at Annunciation Catholic Church, loud voices on the right immediately turned around and blamed the Jews.

Erickson thinks it’s “the moral rot eating the American right.” I think Erick has gone too far. He’s never been supportive of conservatives although he says he is conservative. It’s an extreme reaction.

He was angry with JD Vance and Kevin Roberts for defending their friend Tucker. They are loyal, but Roberts went further, criticizing people who didn’t like what they said during the Fuentes interview.

Kevin Roberts of Heritage came out in support of Tucker and said Heritage will “always defend our friends against the slander who serve someone else’s agenda. That includes Tucker Carlson…the venomous coalition attacking him are sowing division…”

He appears to be referring to Evangelicals who make up a large part of the Republican Party and Trump supporters.

I want to put that to rest right now—here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/F8bcxBIqKI — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) October 30, 2025

Tucker can interview anyone he wants. He’s a strong advocate of free speech. However, comments that were made upset a lot of people. People are afraid Tucker is mainstreaming Fuentes. Personally, I can’t stand Fuentes and his groypers or whatever they are called, and don’t think he’s now mainstreamed.

Common Sense Response

There was a lot of backlash. I think Will Chamberlain’s comments in the audio below were reasonable. Listen to this short clip where he speaks about the issue on the Pete Kaliner show.

Leave your comments below. Please be kind. I know this topic has people upset.