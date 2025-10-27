Radical Worse Than Zohran on Track to Become Minneapolis Mayor

Even after Minneapolis Democrats removed their endorsement, Omar Fateh, the brother of the man who kidnapped Captain Philippe, is on track to become Mayor of Minneapolis.

He is a communist and radical Somali Islamist.

Omar Fateh—a self-identified democratic socialist and the first Somali American and Muslim to serve in the Minnesota Senate—officially launched his campaign for mayor. He is worse than Zohran Mamdani in New York City.

He is under investigation for perjury, voter fraud, and other potential criminal involvements.

There is an ethics complaint against him for suggesting GOP colleagues look like terrorists.

The Democrat Socialists of America, who are in reality – communists, are rallying around him. Democrats are backing the communist.

His immigration stance is just one part of a broader platform that mirrors the politics of New York-style democratic socialism. Fateh has pledged to:

Block local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agencies such as ICE

Expand “alternative” public safety programs like the Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) team, which sends trained mental health professionals to certain emergency calls instead of police

Increase the city’s minimum wage to $20 per hour by 2028

Implement carbon fees and transition the city’s entire vehicle fleet to electric power

Push for the creation of a local income tax targeting the wealthy, contingent on state-level approval

“I will lobby the State of Minnesota to allow the City of Minneapolis to institute a local option income tax to ensure the wealthy pay their fair share,” his campaign website states.

The Democrat Party is the Communist Party, the opposite of democratic.