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Home Home Nick Fuentes Ran a Psy-Op to Destroy the GOP

Nick Fuentes Ran a Psy-Op to Destroy the GOP

By
M Dowling
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2
55

Nick Fuentes was never anything but a psy-op. His purpose was always to destroy Donald Trump. He knew Jews were an easy target given the war and lured the anti-Israel crowd and the MAGA supporters, who are frustrated. He is smarter than I thought and more devious.

“I care about affordability,” Fuentes begins in the clip. “I care about foreign interventions. I care about the border. I’m a non-woke, moderate Democrat. I think the GOP needs to be destroyed. I think the corrupt, criminal government of Trump needs to be slowed down. We need to impeach the orange. It’s time to put this nigga in a peach. Trump needs to be placed inside of a crystal. He needs to be impeached. This fat, orange, Tiny Hands needs to be impeached. And then at 28, no Vance, no Rubio, we have to burn down the whole party,” Fuentes said.

If he cared about the border and affordability, he wouldn’t support Democrats. He is not America First. No Democrat puts America first. They never have, at least not since JFK.

You don’t say things like this without planning in advance. He’s one nasty guy.

It is odd that he told people to invade the Capitol on J6 but was never arrested.

Fuentes has no core.

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