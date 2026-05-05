Nick Fuentes Ran a Psy-Op to Destroy the GOP

Nick Fuentes was never anything but a psy-op. His purpose was always to destroy Donald Trump. He knew Jews were an easy target given the war and lured the anti-Israel crowd and the MAGA supporters, who are frustrated. He is smarter than I thought and more devious.

“I care about affordability,” Fuentes begins in the clip. “I care about foreign interventions. I care about the border. I’m a non-woke, moderate Democrat. I think the GOP needs to be destroyed. I think the corrupt, criminal government of Trump needs to be slowed down. We need to impeach the orange. It’s time to put this nigga in a peach. Trump needs to be placed inside of a crystal. He needs to be impeached. This fat, orange, Tiny Hands needs to be impeached. And then at 28, no Vance, no Rubio, we have to burn down the whole party,” Fuentes said.

If he cared about the border and affordability, he wouldn’t support Democrats. He is not America First. No Democrat puts America first. They never have, at least not since JFK.

You don’t say things like this without planning in advance. He’s one nasty guy.

NICK FUENTES IS OUT OF THE CLOSET We told you so… Nick Fuentes, now BY HIS OWN ADMISSION, says he is a DEMOCRAT. We told you it was an op. We told you he was not on “OUR SIDE.” It was never “INFIGHTING.” Some of us just saw this coming from a mile away. pic.twitter.com/Ko0XfDK6Tf — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 5, 2026

It is odd that he told people to invade the Capitol on J6 but was never arrested.

The biggest tell that Nick Fuentes has been a Democrat psyop all along is the fact that here he is on video calling for people to storm the capitol & for 4 years Democrats didn’t touch him but arrested grandmas who did nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/Cw8Rmix3fr — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 5, 2026

Fuentes has no core.