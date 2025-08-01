Facebook Surveilled 33M Users’ Phones for Years

It looks like Facebook bought an app just to spy on us. Facebook once bought a VPN app for $120 million and turned it into a surveillance tool that spied on more than 33 million users’ entire phones for years.

This app helped Zuckerberg buy WhatsApp for a whopping $19 billion and break Snapchat’s encryption.

According to Alex Vacca, FB bought an Israeli VPN app called Onavo. It promised to “secure your data” and reduce mobile data usage.

When Facebook bought it in 2013, Zuckerberg said the app would help them connect more people to the internet. Facebook even promised to keep Onavo running as a standalone brand.

But Onavo operated as a VPN that routed all your phone’s internet traffic through Facebook’s servers before sending it anywhere else.

Facebook could see:

• Every app you opened

• How long you used it

• Which websites you visited

• And at what time you used each app

What did this mean for Facebook? It meant that Zuck could see exactly which one of Facebook’s competitor was growing popular among people. Look how Facebook was tracking these apps (revealed in the court later): pic.twitter.com/L780CFL0KJ — Alex Vacca (@itsalexvacca) July 31, 2025

If you want to see Mr. Vacca’s proof, just go to the first post and read through the evidence in a series of posts, which I call Xeets. I am tired of saying, formerly known as twitter.

Follow his xeets to the end.