Nicaraguans, Hondurans in the US for 26 Years Due to the Weather

Temporary Protected Status for Hondurans and Nicaraguans has been in place for 26 years because of Hurricane Mitch, which occurred on January 5, 1999.

Over the next two decades both Republican and Democrat administrations let us down and allowed them to stay.

The Department of Homeland Security also found a “series of environmental events that have significantly impeded economic development, and recovery, compounding the disruption in living conditions caused by Hurricane Mitch.”

In other words if the weather isn’t good you can come here and just stay forever because we have no regard for our country. We like to pretend we are just a country of immigrants. My family came over before the Mayflower and my son has Native DNA. We are not immigrants. After a generation, you are NOT an immigrant!

What about the people in the Sahara desert? We should let them all in because that’s certainly bad weather. How about Eskimos? It’s so cold. I think we need to take all of them in. I think anyone who could ever be in danger of a tsunami should be able to enter. Anybody who’s worried about earthquakes or volcanoes should be able to come here. They can all live off us because of an Emma Lazarus inscription on the Statue of Liberty.

Then we have the judicial tyrant, Judge Tina Thompson. She ruled that we can never stop it, because DHS is trying to end [this abomination of temporary protective status] out of racism or more specifically “racial animus.” She decided that Secretary Kristi Noem, who never said a racist thing in her life that we know of, was motivated by this “invidious discriminatory purpose.” Tina has no evidence, of course for that. We’re supposed to let the entire world in or we will be called racists. Judge Thompson is either a fool or a liar. I’m betting on the latter. She should become a CNN pundit. She’s perfect.

Judges need to be picker more carefully.

Judge Tina Thompson, judicial tyrant: