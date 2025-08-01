Scary News: Trump Moves Nuclear Subs, Russia Needles Us

Demitry Medvedev is a loose cannon who says all the things Russian President Putin can’t or won’t say. He constantly sounds like a fruit loop. Suddenly, his rant is taking on new meaning. In response to his “provocative” comments. President Trump moved two nuclear subs to “appropriate regions.”

Trump recently shortened the time he is giving Putin to seek peace with Ukraine to about 10 days or so.

Yesterday, on Thursday, Medvedev X-posted that President Trump should “watch his words.” He wrote:

Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:

1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran.

2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!

President Trump Responded on TruthSocial at about 1:00 pm ET:

Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Roughly an hour before, he wrote:

I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous War with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary DEATH! Ukraine, however, has also suffered greatly. They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing. Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian rockets crash into Kyiv, and other Ukrainian locales. This is a War that should have never happened — This is Biden’s War, not “TRUMP’s.” I’m just here to see if I can stop it!

President Trump calling his bluff? If it is a bluff? He is capable of dropping a MOAB on Russia, but I don’t think he is there yet. Russia is capable of unleashing nuclear weaponry or worse, but they aren’t there yet either.

Is President Trump following the Bush-Obama-Biden war policy? So far, it’s a war of words between two leaders who don’t concede.

Peskov Mocks the Threats

President Trump made it clear he isn’t jumping into a fight. He’s jumping into extreme sanctions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described an economy that is doing well and can deal with sanctions.

Peskov told reporters:

“We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions. Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity to this.”

So far, that is true. Sanctions don’t really work much anymore except on Iran.

Russians have other ways to get to us. Many Russians poured in through our Democrat-open-borders. They can attack us from within: our water, power, anything. They also have the Chinese on their side and they flooded the border also.

Russia is counting on Trump not wanting to go to war, but wanting to look effective as Lindsey Graham whispers in his ear. From what they are saying, Russia plans to ignore the deadline. The needless deaths will continue.

This comes after a very aggressive Germany asked for Tomahawk missiles. They could be used to hit Moscow. Moscow would then obliterate them.

Meanwhile, Putin is working out.