President Zelensky Backtracks on Anti Anti-Corruption Bill

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

As Sentinel reported, President Zelensky abolished the independence of the anti-corruption agencies. He said it was to stop Russian influence. However, his citizens don’t believe him, and the youth have been protesting by the tens of thousands in several cites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has submitted a draft law to reinstate the freedom of two anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine – days after nationwide protests broke out over changes curbing their independence.

Kyiv’s Western partners had also expressed serious concerns over the legislation.

On Thursday, Zelensky backtracked, saying the new bill was intended to safeguard the independence of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (Nabu) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sap), and to protect them from Russian influence.

He said the text of the bill was “well-balanced”, but did not provide any details.

An interesting note, the US is paying for the recruiters who drag Ukrainian boys and men off the streets or from out of their homes to die in the Russian meat grinder.

