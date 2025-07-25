As Sentinel reported, President Zelensky abolished the independence of the anti-corruption agencies. He said it was to stop Russian influence. However, his citizens don’t believe him, and the youth have been protesting by the tens of thousands in several cites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has submitted a draft law to reinstate the freedom of two anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine – days after nationwide protests broke out over changes curbing their independence.

Kyiv’s Western partners had also expressed serious concerns over the legislation.

On Thursday, Zelensky backtracked, saying the new bill was intended to safeguard the independence of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (Nabu) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sap), and to protect them from Russian influence.

He said the text of the bill was “well-balanced”, but did not provide any details.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians protest in multiple cities against #Zelensky who has signed a bill disbanding anti-corruption bodies within #Ukraine . He says it’s to fight Russian influence but Ukrainians are not buying that and calling him a tyrant. Limited cover from MSM. pic.twitter.com/NgMl2oMKqn — TheIrishWatchdog (@WatchdogTh96012) July 24, 2025

Protests in Kyiv, Ukraine, against Ukrainian President #Zelensky. Zelensky signed a controversial bill that weakens the independence of Ukraine’s key Anti-Corruption Agencies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.#Kyiv… pic.twitter.com/b4nlst4Zi8 — Armaverse (@armaverseio) July 25, 2025

An interesting note, the US is paying for the recruiters who drag Ukrainian boys and men off the streets or from out of their homes to die in the Russian meat grinder.

U.S. is paying the salaries of the #Zelensky regime's Recruitment Center "kidnappers" – who grab men off the street and drag them like animals to the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/PpXYlos9c3 — Alan Watson (@DietHeartNews) July 25, 2025