The Usual Far-Left Radicals March for Mahmoud Khalil Who Received a Final Removal Order

Mahmoud Khalil, who has made a career of leading campus dissidents and Palestinian radicals, received his final removal order. It took a long time for only 15 million people here illegally to go. Democrats fought hard for this foreign troublemaker. whose Green Card was revoked.

It does not mean he is being deported yet.

The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) decision does not enable his deportation pending a federal case. He currently has a separate case in federal court, The Hill reported.

“I am not surprised by this decision from the biased and politically motivated Board of Immigration Appeals; I have committed no crime. I have broken no law. The only thing I am guilty of is speaking out against the genocide in Palestine—and this administration has weaponized the immigration system to punish me for it,” he said in a statement.

He claims he’s a peacemaker. And he says the panel was politically motivated and is a Trump-influenced board.

His lead attorney, Marc Van Der Hout of the ACLU, was equally pointed in his response. “In all my decades as an immigration lawyer, I have never seen such a baseless and politically motivated decision,” he said, as per a report from Fox News. “The BIA’s decision has absolutely no support in the record, violates a federal court order, and we’ll be fighting it until the end,” he added.

The ACLU takes on all anti-American causes.