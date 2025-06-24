Fake Ghetto Girl Jasmine Crockett Comes in Last

By
M Dowling
-
3
295

Pretending to be a ghetto girl isn’t working as well as Jasmine Crockett thought it would. Lacking total self-awareness, she put in her bid to become the Ranking member of House Oversight Committee and came in last.

Crockett is actually a privileged private school graduate.

She said she was accused of something and is innocent but that’s why she came in last.

Here she is carrying on like she does.

Crockett wants to subpeona Elon Musk whose crime was to try and save money by downsizing our enormous government.

In February, her message to Elon Musk was to “F off.” Classy, huh?


You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Anonymous
3 minutes ago

Jasmine Crockett – keeping the stereotypes alive and well.

1
Reply
Adonymost
Adonymost
16 minutes ago

Women are so sexual. Are they all like that?

-1
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
22 minutes ago

Please don’t call her ghetto trash. Even the trash blowing around in the ghetto gutters abhors her,.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz