Fake Ghetto Girl Jasmine Crockett Comes in Last

Pretending to be a ghetto girl isn’t working as well as Jasmine Crockett thought it would. Lacking total self-awareness, she put in her bid to become the Ranking member of House Oversight Committee and came in last.

Crockett is actually a privileged private school graduate.

She said she was accused of something and is innocent but that’s why she came in last.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) says she came in last on Monday in the race to be ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. She sheepishly says she was accused of something that she says isn’t true and that’s why she lost. Crockett shouldn’t even be in Congress. pic.twitter.com/0nV5GpLrjN — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 24, 2025

Here she is carrying on like she does.

JUST IN: Jasmine Crockett came in LAST PLACE in her run to become the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight Committee LMAO! She thinks she’s a rising star, but even her colleagues know she’s ghetto trash pic.twitter.com/ZfeiBW1X1S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 24, 2025

Crockett wants to subpeona Elon Musk whose crime was to try and save money by downsizing our enormous government.

In February, her message to Elon Musk was to “F off.” Classy, huh?

BREAKING: Rep Jasmine Crockett told Elon Musk to “Fuck Off” after a reporter asked her if she had anything to say to the Billionaire. pic.twitter.com/Urg017Iwm0 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 25, 2025

