The Biden/Autopen administration took President Trump’s staff’s Executive Privilege away, and now the situation is reversed. Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro would know all about that.

Trump’s White House counsel sent a letter to Biden aide, Neera Tanden, this morning, as she appears before the House Oversight Committee amid a probe into Biden’s mental fitness as president.

The letter argues that asserting executive privilege is “not justified” because of the nature of the allegations. “The President authorizes you to provide unrestricted testimony to the House Oversight Committee, irrespective of potential privilege.”

In the letter to Neera Tanden, Gary Lawkowski, the deputy Counsel to the President wrote, “In light of unique and extraordinary nature of the matters under investigation, President Trump has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the national interest, and therefore it’s not justified, with respect to particular subjects within the purview of the House Oversight Committee. These subjects include your assessment of former President Biden’s fitness for the office of the president and your knowledge of who exercised executive powers during his administration.”

The letter referenced the concealment of information about Biden’s fitness and the fact that the 25th amendment could have been used by the administration to remove him.

He said that, as required, he balanced the legislative and executive branch interests, and finds that this exceptional situation requires a determination in the validity of prior executive actions. That outweighs maintaining confidentiality.

“The President reached this view consistent With the practice established under The Biden administration.” Lakowski concluded, therefore, given these extraordinary circumstances, he President “authorizes you to provide unrestricted testimony to the House Oversight Committee comment irrespective of potential privilege. He will “not assert immunity” to preclude Neera Tanden from testifying before the House Oversight Committee.

Democrats thought Republicans would never take office again once they were done destroying them. They destroyed Presidential Privilege for Republicans in Donald Trump’s case, but it works both ways. President Trump’s staff were investigated, their devices taken, and some were arrested. That opens up a lot of avenues for the people who might have used Autopen or made Joe Biden’s decisions, knowing he was mentally unfit.

Democrats also destroyed lawyer-client privilege. That might be next.

