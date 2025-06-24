President Trump’s Homeland Security Committee Begins July2, Will Make Dems Ill

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump formally announced the new members of his administration’s Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC). Democrats won’t like it and some conservatives won’t. Former huge Trump hater Mark Levin is on it. There is, however, someone for every Republican group.

The groups was announced informally in April.

The council includes:

Mark Levin, conservative talk radio host and Fox News commentator

Henry McMaster, governor of South Carolina and longtime Trump ally

Beau Dietl, a former NYPD detective and current CEO, representing private-sector security expertise

Trump also tapped Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, for a seat on the prestigious council.

The council, established in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, has become a political football in recent years.

The Biden administration booted most of the members in 2021, reforming it in the vision of then-open borders Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Revived on Tuesday and set to convene July 2 in Washington, Trump’s HSAC signals a bold pivot toward uniting government and private expertise amid growing global and domestic threats.

“The council is composed of homeland security experts committed to fulfilling President Trump’s agenda,” said a statement from Trump’s team.

