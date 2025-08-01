Lawmakers in the One-Party State of NY Want to Ban Cows

The New York State Legislature is considering a bill that would limit the number of cows that a farmer can have on his property. They will let them have some, but not enough to keep the dairy businesses flourishing.

These legislators have too much power. They have gerrymandered Republicans out of power in New York and they have a bizarre, extreme view of climate. These uninformed control freaks spent billions of dollars on climate, achieved nothing, kept our energy costs high, and eroded our freedoms. Now they’re after dairy farmers.

Canceling Cows

Upstate legislators and agricultural advocates are decrying a proposal in the New York State Legislature that would limit the size of dairy herds to 700 cows.

The proposal would prohibit the Department of Environmental Conservation from “issuing or authorizing any permits” to farms with 700 or more dairy cows.

The 700 number is straight out of the UN and the World Economic Forum.

The bill states that farms of that size amount to factory farms that “have numerous detrimental impacts to the environment, resulting in billions of pounds of manure each year, creating runoff that pollutes local waterways….” The bill also states that the larger dairy farms “also release significant amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas, and harm the surrounding air quality…”

In New York, they can’t even let the cows out because they have to account for every bit of manure.

With nearly 3,000 dairy farms in the state, the dairy industry is the largest single segment of New York’s agricultural industry, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The bill to limit the number of cows on farms is currently in the Environmental Conservation committees in the Assembly and Senate.

