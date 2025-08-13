This Is Where the D.C. Homeless Will Go

Democrats are very opposed to President Trump cleaning up the streets and solving the crime and homeless problem in D.C. They apparently like living in fear for their lives. Democrats are allegedly worried about the homeless, who are mostly mentally ill and/or drug addicted. They aren’t worried about the danger they present to the residents of D.C. or getting them help.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave the situation clarity at her presser.

“I think it’s despicable that Democrats cannot agree that we need more law and order in a city that has been ravaged by violence, crime, murders, property theft,” Leavitt said.

“So, homeless individuals will be given the option to leave their encampment to be taken to a homeless shelter, to be offered addiction or mental health services,” Leavitt said. “And if they refuse, they will be susceptible to fines or jail time.”

“Since the President signed the [“Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful”] Executive Order in March, seventy homeless encampments have been removed by the U.S. Park Police,” she added. “There are only two homeless encampments remaining in D.C. federal parks under the National Park Service’s jurisdiction, and the removal of those two remaining camps is scheduled for this week.”

Leavitt continued, explaining there are only two options. One, “homeless shelters, for addiction and mental health services, or jail if they refuse.”

That is already the law. It’s about time it was followed.

.@PressSec @karolineleavitt says homeless in D.C. can be taken to a homeless shelter and offered addiction and/or mental health services. “If they refuse, they will be susceptible to fines or to jail time. These are pre-existing laws that are already on the books.” pic.twitter.com/VURIktd1aT — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 12, 2025

Chuck is out gaslighting: