Fani Willis Is Removed from the Trump Georgia Case

Georgia’s highest court has declined to consider Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ appeal of her removal from the Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump and others. They left the lower court’s ruling in place.

Citing an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship Willis had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to lead the case, the Georgia Court of Appeals in December ruled that Willis and her office could not continue to prosecute the case.

She was paying her boyfriend, the special prosecutor in the case, a lot of money. Finally, after all this time, she’s off the case.

It lets prosecutors know this is too much of an overreach.

The RICO case is still out there but might now be delayed until 2026.

Hopefully, her paramour Nathan Wade is back fighting traffic tickets.