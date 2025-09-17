Mayor Johnson Signs a New Order Pitting CPD Against ICE

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed a sweeping executive order, The Right to Protest, Tuesday to allegedly fortify protest protections in Chicago.

The Trump administration launched “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago and across Illinois, targeting illegal migrants shielded by sanctuary policies.

BOOM (ICE) has arrested (250) illegals in Operation Midway Blitz in & around Chicago Greg Bovino who led the LA op is leading ICE DEA US Marshalls & ATF Local fakenews media, blurs out the faces of the criminals, but not the agts You can never hate the media enough folks pic.twitter.com/CV13JqKWQh — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) September 16, 2025

The Press Release states that the Order comes following the troubling use of force by federal law enforcement against residents engaging in First Amendment-protected demonstrations outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement site in the Chicago area late last week.

The “Right to Protest” order, which expands the city’s Protecting Chicago Initiative, directs the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to uphold First Amendment rights in coordination with local activists—even if federal agencies attempt to intervene.

The Executive Order states:

“The City of Chicago has proven time and time again that we can safeguard demonstrations of any size while protecting First Amendment rights. With this Executive Order, we affirm that Chicago will remain a place where democracy and freedom reign. Today, we proclaim that all residents and visitors can peacefully assemble, petition their government, and speak freely in our city. This executive action is about being proactive so that we are prepared for any possible large-scale demonstration in response to the increasingly reckless federal government.”

Under the new directive, if federal agencies interfere with lawful demonstrations, CPD must engage directly with organizers to develop alternative plans that still allow protestors to meet their goals. The plans will be required to comply with legal standards regarding time, place, and manner restrictions, while preserving public safety.

Opinion

Basically, he’s banning ICE from picking up illegal aliens as they protest. He also wants the radicals to continue ranting on the streets of Chicago, and he is forcing the Chicago Police to fight against ICE, especially if and when they show up to stop crime, claiming it is to protect the First Amendment.

Democrats should just come out and admit the obvious: they won’t allow the federal government to deport anyone, even criminal aliens.

It’s acceptable to have 58 people shot and eight dead in one three-day weekend apparently.