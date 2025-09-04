Far-Left Dems Put Together a Manual on How to Sabotage RFK

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The leftists at the CDC are trying to sabotage Robert Kennedy. They put together a manual on how to oust him.

The manual is titled “Simple Sabotage” and it recommends causing endless chaos.

  • “Do everything possible to DELAY the delivery of orders.”
  • “Adopt a noncooperative attitude, and induce others to follow suit.”
  • “Snarl up administration in every possible way.”
  • “Try to commit acts for which large numbers of people could be responsible.”

Hopefully, they will hunt down the authors and fire them.

The lying media put out hundreds of hit pieces today. Big Pharma undoubtedly paid for them.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments