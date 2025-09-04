Far-Left Dems Put Together a Manual on How to Sabotage RFK

The leftists at the CDC are trying to sabotage Robert Kennedy. They put together a manual on how to oust him.

The manual is titled “Simple Sabotage” and it recommends causing endless chaos.

“Do everything possible to DELAY the delivery of orders.”

“Adopt a noncooperative attitude, and induce others to follow suit.”

“Snarl up administration in every possible way.”

“Try to commit acts for which large numbers of people could be responsible.”

BREAKING: Whistleblowers Inside HHS and CDC have just sent me critical information on an ACTIVE sabotage operation taking place within the Federal Health Departments. Left-wing career bureaucrats are in total panic over RFK Jr. shutting down their Big Pharma grift and are trying…

Hopefully, they will hunt down the authors and fire them.

The lying media put out hundreds of hit pieces today. Big Pharma undoubtedly paid for them.