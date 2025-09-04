RFK Killed It at the Hearing! Screaming at Him Didn’t Work!

Robert F. Kennedy is suffering through abusive screaming attacks by Democrats during a hearing today for Americans and their children. However, Democrats might be screaming down the wrong path. According to CNN, RFK is the most popular Cabinet member with a mere -7 net unfavorability. Americans want to be healthy again.

This summary in the first clip is terrific. It’s two uninterrupted minutes of the CDC’s corruption during COVID.

Always screaming socialist Elizabeth Warren ranted about RFK not recommending COVID vaccines and said it’s the same as denying vaccines to Americans. Pocahontas said he promised to not take away the vaccines. He didn’t take any vaccines away.

He explained that anyone can get a vaccine.

RFK noted that she took “$855,000” from Big Pharma.

He tortured Wyden, but he deserved it.

“Senator, you’ve sat in that chair for how long, 20-25 years, while the chronic disease in our children went up to 76%…AND YOU SAID NOTHING. You never asked the question, ‘Why is this happening?’ Today for the first time in 25 years, we learned infant mortality has increased in the US. It’s not because I came in here – it’s because of what happened in the Biden administration, that we’re GONNA END.

Wyden responded by diverting to political blabbering.

This was my favorite part.

“The CDC failed America during COVID. They destroyed small businesses, masked infants with no science, violated liberties, and shut down schools, yet delivered the worst outcomes in the world. That is why bold new leadership was non-negotiable.”

Lujan was condescending and blathered nonsense. He knows nothing and as RFK said, he didn’t “know what he was talking about.” For all his talking down to Robert Kennedy, Lujan came out looking stupid.

Michael Bennet is nasty.

Creepy old lady:

Bernie is still crazy:

Liar, Liar, Pants of Fire! Lujan really looks so foolish and got more ridiculous when exposed.

Wyden wants RFK fired. RFK is exposing the CDC and Democrats. The CDC is a propaganda arm of the Democrat Party and Big Pharma.

Occasional Republican Cassidy attacked RFK, but it was mostly to get at Trump whom he hates.

Great job here!

