RFK Killed It at the Hearing! Screaming at Him Didn’t Work!

Robert F. Kennedy is suffering through abusive screaming attacks by Democrats during a hearing today for Americans and their children. However, Democrats might be screaming down the wrong path. According to CNN, RFK is the most popular Cabinet member with a mere -7 net unfavorability. Americans want to be healthy again.

This summary in the first clip is terrific. It’s two uninterrupted minutes of the CDC’s corruption during COVID.

RFK Jr. just went off for 2 minutes straight tearing into the politicization of COVID. The entire room went silent. Watch: “The whole process was politicized. Senator, I mean, we were lied to about everything.” “We were lied to about natural immunity. We were lied to… pic.twitter.com/J4T5OjLEVE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2025

Always screaming socialist Elizabeth Warren ranted about RFK not recommending COVID vaccines and said it’s the same as denying vaccines to Americans. Pocahontas said he promised to not take away the vaccines. He didn’t take any vaccines away.

He explained that anyone can get a vaccine.

RFK noted that she took “$855,000” from Big Pharma.

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just EXPOSED Elizabeth Warren! Holy crap! “I know you’ve taken $855K from PHARMA COMPANIES, SENATOR!” “I’m not gonna recommend a product for which there is no clinical data for that indication! [COVID vax for healthy people]” GO OFF, BOBBY… pic.twitter.com/TOcAa7LgmB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

He tortured Wyden, but he deserved it.

“Senator, you’ve sat in that chair for how long, 20-25 years, while the chronic disease in our children went up to 76%…AND YOU SAID NOTHING. You never asked the question, ‘Why is this happening?’ Today for the first time in 25 years, we learned infant mortality has increased in the US. It’s not because I came in here – it’s because of what happened in the Biden administration, that we’re GONNA END.

Wyden responded by diverting to political blabbering.

911, I have to report the rhetorical m*rder of sitting Democrat Senator Ron Wyden…Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is unleashed… RFK: Senator, you’ve sat in that chair for how long, 20-25 years, while the chronic disease in our children went up to 76%…AND YOU SAID NOTHING. You… pic.twitter.com/sOOZMfngu7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

This was my favorite part.

“The CDC failed America during COVID. They destroyed small businesses, masked infants with no science, violated liberties, and shut down schools, yet delivered the worst outcomes in the world. That is why bold new leadership was non-negotiable.”

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.: The CDC failed America during COVID. They destroyed small businesses, masked infants with no science, violated liberties, and shut down schools, yet delivered the worst outcomes in the world. That is why bold new leadership was non-negotiable. pic.twitter.com/MEilfrAaZi — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) September 4, 2025

Lujan was condescending and blathered nonsense. He knows nothing and as RFK said, he didn’t “know what he was talking about.” For all his talking down to Robert Kennedy, Lujan came out looking stupid.

“No, you’re not understanding how the world works.” — HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slams Senator Ben Ray Luján in an exchange regarding HHS’s Autism study. pic.twitter.com/PA12zbcaJj — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 4, 2025

Michael Bennet is nasty.

NEW: Democratic Senator MELTS DOWN as RFK Jr. refuses to attack Dr. Robert Malone. Kennedy gave him an answer he didn’t want to hear. MICHAEL BENNETT: “Are you aware that Dr. Robert Malone claimed that the commonly used mRNA vaccine ‘causes a form of AIDS and can damage… pic.twitter.com/yhJu5tXJDv — Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) September 4, 2025

Creepy old lady:

JUST IN: Old liberal woman Senator Tina Smith lectures Robert F. Kennedy Jr. she wants HIM to listen to HER, NOT answer a question. SMITH: More denial, more back-and-forth. Here’s what I know. RFK: Want me to explain? Or you just wanna… SMITH: No. Actually, I want you to… pic.twitter.com/ipzwBOOcq2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Bernie is still crazy:

“It’s going to be the biggest infusion of federal dollars into rural healthcare in American history.” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out Sen. Bernie Sanders’ characterization of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” and its impact on rural healthcare. pic.twitter.com/jktD1pu8lg — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 4, 2025

Liar, Liar, Pants of Fire! Lujan really looks so foolish and got more ridiculous when exposed.

HOLY SMOKES! Another Senator was caught in a BLATANT LIE by RFK Jr. This is a MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/1O1LxkjZ1W — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 4, 2025

Wyden wants RFK fired. RFK is exposing the CDC and Democrats. The CDC is a propaganda arm of the Democrat Party and Big Pharma.

BREAKING: Senator Ron Wyden (D) DEMANDS the firing of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by President Trump. “Donald Trump should fire him before more people are hurt, by his reckless disregard for science and the truth!” pic.twitter.com/XdJGFH5pS2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

Occasional Republican Cassidy attacked RFK, but it was mostly to get at Trump whom he hates.

WTF? Republican Senator Bill Cassidy is ATTACKING Robert F. Kennedy Jr now, PITTING HIM against President Trump! Are you kidding me? CASSIDY: You said the COVID vax k*lled more people than COVID. RFK: Wait…I did NOT say that. CASSIDY: We’ll check the record. […] Also,… pic.twitter.com/n7lF7Eaanq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 4, 2025

