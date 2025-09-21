Kamala Harris’s Book Should End Her Career

Kamala Harris’s book is coming out in a few days, and 2 Way has begun their analysis which actually turned out to be an autopsy by only looking at an excerpt. The Atlantic put a full excerpt in their publication where she talks about how she wanted Pete Buttigieg as her running mate, but she didn’t think having a gay man and a black woman would be a good idea.

Democrat strategist Dan Turrentine showed no mercy.

“So I would love to repeat what Courtney Martin put in the chat, and for those listening on the podcast, I won’t use the word. It speaks incredibly poorly of Kamala Harris. I mean, she’s now pooped on Joe Biden, Tim Walz, looks terrible in this. Nothing says strength and leadership like I wish I could, but I couldn’t, because it didn’t look right.”

‘No one cares what Kamala Harris thinks.”

“She was indecisive, weak and a wimp. “

“Just to be clear, from what we know, you’ve [Kamala] gone to war with the president who picked you and, you know, basically helped make you ,and you’ve got to gone to war with the person you picked to be the vice presidential nominee. Yeah, like, who are your allies?”

Everything he said hits home and the autopsy has only just begun.