Far-Left Ro Khanna Isn’t Handling Rep. Massie’s Loss Well

Rep. Thomas Massie stood up for Democrats on major issues, and Democrats are now bereft. Democrats pushed for him, and that was probably their biggest mistake if they really wanted him to win.

Ro Khanna, a very far-left Democrat, is upset and angry that Thomas Massie lost. Massie had moved so far left that he had Democrats pushing for him in large numbers.

Ro Khanna a guy who supports Sexually Experimenting on kids giving them Puberty Blockers and mutilating them sure is upset that Pine Cone lost isn’t he? https://t.co/n41kMEekz9 — Ga Peach Cindy Dawn (@GaPeachCDawn) May 20, 2026

Mother Jones is beside themselves that Massie lost. They claim he lost due to dirty tricks.

There Are Reasons He Lost

Massie swims against the stream in the Republican Party because he fits better in the Democrat Party.

Many people believe he made a fiasco out of the Epstein Files that Democrats did nothing about, and did his best to embarrass Trump. Trump could never release enough files to suit him. Massie invented co-conspirators, naming six who weren’t. Massie was obsessed with using Epstein files against Trump, but he didn’t care a whit about them when Biden was president.

He was funded by Joe Kiani and Sam Marouq, both of whom support Hamas. Then, he turned around and sided with Iran on several issues.

Massie voted against funding ICE and a secure border. He had excuses for it, but they simply represent his inability to flex and choose the best option available.

Massie took to lying on television. He even posted an old Trump endorsement to try to convince voters that Trump supported him.

Many Republicans are happy he is gone. He voted with Republicans on unimportant issues, almost never on important ones. He called for President Trump to be “held accountable.” He was anti-Trump and repeatedly made that obvious.

We stand with Trump. While we liked the old Thomas Massie, we aren’t thrilled with the new one.