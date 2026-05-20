Zohran Gave Mangione-Trial Press Passes to Women Who Support Murder

Ugandan Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani gave press passes to women who endorse the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly at the hands of Luigi Mangione.

They give these types of people press passes, so they can influence the court and a culture. The far-left likes the chaos.

They don’t care that Thompson was murdered and think it’s okay to use violence under some conditions. They are supporting murder. Mr. Thompson was not only murdered. He was executed.

Ashley Rojas is one of the women, and she said she is glad Thompson’s children no longer have to live with him.

These women aren’t just foolish; they seem evil. And why did Zohran give them press passes? Finnerty thinks it’s because he agrees with them.