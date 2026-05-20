Spencer Pratt Launches a New Phenomenal Ad

For those who don’t know, Mayor Karen Bass is a longtime communist and a Fidel Castro lover. Spencer Pratt’s people expressed that in a unique way in this ad, and it is powerful. Most of all, it’s accurate.

Bass is not just a communist. She is a revolutionary communist, and she is making LA into Castro’s Cuba.

Bass supported Fidel Castro for his entire career as a mass-murdering communist and visited Cuba several times a year. She belonged to an organization in the ’70s and ’80s that trained revolutionaries in terror attacks to be used against the United States. This is according to the LAPD at the time.

Back in the 1970s, community activist Karen Bass went on at least 15 trips to Cuba, many with a group known as the Venceremos Brigade, a Marxist group started by the Castro regime to subvert American interests, weaken democracies, and spread communism around the world.