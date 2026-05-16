“Fascisty” Kamala Has Another Bad Idea

Recently, we were blessed with the wisdom of the communist’s daughter, Kamala Harris, who told Democrats to come up with ideas to defeat “cheating” Republicans. She didn’t explain or provide any evidence of cheating. However, she did say there were no bad ideas. Then she came up with a few bad ideas that would obliterate the U.S. Constitution.

What Mike Lee says …

Well, maybe a few bad ideas. https://t.co/fcCspd8FGS — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 14, 2026

Harris thinks it’s a good idea to grab power because the Supreme Court eliminated racial considerations from redistricting as the U.S. Constitution demands. Harris and her colleagues want to destroy three core elements of the Constitution: the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, and the meaning of a “territory” and a “District of Columbia.”

She is advocating for the absence of the rule of law.

Harris claims the Supreme Court is filled with liars WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. She doesn’t have any evidence unless she’s trying to whip up something. As for ethics rules, they already have them. They can’t lie under oath.

She has a new bad idea. Harris wants to gerrymander blue states, which are already gerrymandered to the hilt. They started the gerrymandering by redistricting the GOP out. The California valley girl doesn’t know that, I guess.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention her phone call to the outlandish phony Justin Pearson, who once acted like a normal person, and now has a ghetto accent and rants like a banshee about racism in the state House, recently in response to Tennessee redistricting.

You can redraw districts, but you cannot erase the power of the people. This week, I spoke with @Justinjpearson about our continued fight for voting rights — even in the face of efforts to silence and divide us. pic.twitter.com/MbMTvJOehm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 15, 2026

Democrats sound “fascisty,” as Stephen L. Miller wrote on X. They are very angry because they lost some power. That is what they care about—power. They will destroy the rule of law for power.

The U.S. is on the verge of losing everything.