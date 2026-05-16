Governor Spanberger Lied to Virginians Yesterday

Governor Spanberger lied through her teeth yesterday, or she doesn’t know what she is talking about. Either way, it’s not good. One must consider that she is smart, attended the best schools, and was a CIA agent. Therefore, one should probably conclude she’s a bald-faced liar. Politicians who lie to you have no respect for you.

She wrote the following on X, probably for her ill-informed voters:

“The Supreme Court of the United States has now joined the Supreme Court of Virginia in choosing to nullify an election and the votes of more than three million Virginians. These Virginians made their voices heard—casting their ballots in good faith to push back against a President who said he’s “entitled” to more seats in Congress before voters go to the polls. As Governor, I will make sure voters know when and how to cast their votes this year because our votes are how we choose the representation we deserve.

The Supreme Court didn’t give a reason; the Justices didn’t nullify anything. Spanberger said this wouldn’t affect the November election, so that point was moot. Lastly, she is misleading people when she says they nullified the votes of 3 million voters. Only 3.1 million voted, in total, and the measure narrowly won with 48.5% of the vote. Voters were divided 51.5% to 48.5%; 1.6 million voted for redistricting and 1.4 million voted against.

Katie Pavlich responded to Spanberger on X:

“This is so absurd. The U.S. Supreme Court has no role here and never did. Democrats made this appeal to do exactly what Spanberger just did with this irrelevant point. They’re blaming SCOTUS instead of themselves for breaking the law and ignoring the Virginia constitution.”

That is the ultimate reason they did nothing. The Supreme Court decided on an issue that the U.S. Supreme Court has no role in deciding, and Spanberger and crew had to know that when they asked the Supreme Court to review the case. If they had followed the law and not broken several rules, they would have won. It’s their fault.