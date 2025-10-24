Faux Dem Outrage Over the White House Renovation Is Getting Very Funny

I love the new ballroom in my House.

The American Left, media and politicians alike, are still carrying on over the new wing on the White House. Maddow found out her employer donated to the cause and she gets emotional in the clip below.

The redo is beautiful and will allow the White House to stop putting people in tents during bad weather. President Trump isn’t feeding his ego as the Left claims. He saw a need and is donating toward it. He found donors willing to help. One of those donors in Comcast who employs Maddow.

Chelsea Clinton is very upset but at least Trump isn’t have sex in the Oval Office and he never left with the furniture.

Someone needs to tell these distraught people that George Washington didn’t sleep in the East Wing. It was redone in the 1940s by FDR and has been wasted space.

President Trump has a comeback for Hillary.

Here is Obama’s obscene renovation, I’d rather have a ballroom in my house. I heard it’s my house. I’m one of the people. I’m very excited about getting a ballroom in my house. It fits 1,000 people and it’s done in the classical style, and as Jackie Kennedy said, the gold is a favorite.

The DNC screwed up:

Gavin Newsom’s showing you the White House renovation but it’s not as impressive as his renovation of the Palisades.

Unfunny comedian Whoopi is lying again:

Chuckie’s lying again:

Dems want to impeach Trump for building a gorgeous ballroom at no expense to the taxpayer. The Founding Fathers never envisioned that!

This is very cool:

The White House also put it under Major Events in the White House. It’s all true, too.

