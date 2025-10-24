Faux Dem Outrage Over the White House Renovation Is Getting Very Funny

The American Left, media and politicians alike, are still carrying on over the new wing on the White House. Maddow found out her employer donated to the cause and she gets emotional in the clip below.

The redo is beautiful and will allow the White House to stop putting people in tents during bad weather. President Trump isn’t feeding his ego as the Left claims. He saw a need and is donating toward it. He found donors willing to help. One of those donors in Comcast who employs Maddow.

Maddow when she finds out her employer destroyed The White House https://t.co/D2x077irSC pic.twitter.com/m7VEoPzCBX — ALX (@alx) October 24, 2025

Chelsea Clinton is very upset but at least Trump isn’t have sex in the Oval Office and he never left with the furniture.

Someone needs to tell these distraught people that George Washington didn’t sleep in the East Wing. It was redone in the 1940s by FDR and has been wasted space.

The erasure of the East Wing isn’t just about marble or plaster — it’s about President Trump again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage, while targeting our democracy, and the rule-of-law. My piece in @USATODAY: https://t.co/4nwSllGIGR — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 23, 2025

President Trump has a comeback for Hillary.

Hillary Clinton: “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.” Donald Trump: “I may name it the Monica Lewinsky ballroom.” pic.twitter.com/2uT7P0dswV — Video Forensics (@Video_Forensics) October 24, 2025

Here is Obama’s obscene renovation, I’d rather have a ballroom in my house. I heard it’s my house. I’m one of the people. I’m very excited about getting a ballroom in my house. It fits 1,000 people and it’s done in the classical style, and as Jackie Kennedy said, the gold is a favorite.

BREAKING – A 2010 CNN clip of Obama’s $376 million White House renovation, fully funded by taxpayers unlike President Trump’s $250 million ballroom he’s paying for himself, is going viral as viewers call out Democrat hypocrisy and fake outrage.pic.twitter.com/EDkMISv5ic — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 23, 2025

The DNC screwed up:

The DNC is so mad that President Trump is building a new ballroom at the White House, they posted a sad Instagram video last night. Too bad their intern put in a photo of the East Wing in Buckingham Palace, not the White House. Cry more libs. pic.twitter.com/UKYpGGckLl — GOP (@GOP) October 23, 2025

Gavin Newsom’s showing you the White House renovation but it’s not as impressive as his renovation of the Palisades.

Gavin Newsom shows you the White House being renovated b/c he doesn’t want you seeing the Palisades https://t.co/ak9T1lV8pC pic.twitter.com/kqXVa8L28k — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 22, 2025

Unfunny comedian Whoopi is lying again:

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg is FALSELY claiming that Trump’s White House renovations are being paid “by the people.” The ballroom is PRIVATELY FUNDED. Whoopi is a professional liar.pic.twitter.com/MPJvExAAAh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 23, 2025

Chuckie’s lying again:

But you literally did make this up? She was asked if there were any other construction projects at the White House, and she answered that narrow question. You clipped all the context, so you could pretend she said something else. https://t.co/tohzE9DTJ1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 24, 2025

Dems want to impeach Trump for building a gorgeous ballroom at no expense to the taxpayer. The Founding Fathers never envisioned that!

UPDATE: Democrats plot IMPEACHMENT of President Trump because he’s constructing a new ballroom at the White House. Please try pic.twitter.com/YR7HA1rH64 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025

This is very cool:

The White House took the opportunity to do the funniest thing imaginable. I’ve set it to music. Strap in. pic.twitter.com/FHwc2s1Pc2 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 24, 2025

The White House also put it under Major Events in the White House. It’s all true, too.