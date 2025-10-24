Sweden: Rape of a 16-Year-Old Not Serious Enough for Deportation

Meya Aberg was sixteen years old when an African man raped her last year. The Swedish court felt that three years was enough time for him to serve since the rape was quick. He was not deported.

Listen to how this young girl was traumatized, probably for life, her youth stolen. It was not quick for her.

The Swedish cour decided this wasn’t serious enough for deportation. They are guaranteeing the rapist will prey on another woman in the near future.

It’s pathetic. They protect monsters over innocent citizens. It’s coming here to the US.

The attack occurred on September 1, 2024, when the young woman was walking home after missing the bus following her shift at McDonald’s. In a pedestrian tunnel, she was intercepted and sexually assaulted by Mohamed.

The victim and her family reported the incident immediately. The court sentenced him to only three years in prison. However, the tribunal ruled that the rape “did not last long enough” to be considered an “exceptionally serious crime.” Therefore, it did not allow deportation.

According to Swedish law, refugees can only be expelled if they commit a crime considered “exceptionally serious” or if they pose a “serious threat to public order and security.”

In its ruling, the tribunal stated that, although the crime was serious, “the duration of the attack” was one of the determining factors for not considering it within that category.

The perpetrator has refugee status and protection under the United Nations Convention relating to the Status of Refugees (1951), which restricts expulsion except in extreme cases. The tribunal concluded that there was no current threat to public order, so Mohamed will serve his sentence in Sweden and will not be returned to Eritrea.

The UN is a Marxist behemoth and it only causes harm at this point. The criminals, communists, and other radicals control it.

What about the harm done to this girl and her family?