FBI Director Patel Has No Interest in Resigning

Kash Patel announced that he is not leaving the FBI. It’s a conspiracy theory. That’s good news, but people are responding on the thread more interested in asking about Jeffrey Epstein.

Patel wrote on X, “The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States Donald Trump — and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me.”

Be specific about which conspiracy theories are not true. Did Jeffrey Epstein act alone? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 12, 2025

The story about Dan Bongino thinking of quitting has more confirmation, and he hasn’t responded to the allegations. Laura Loomer and a Daily Wire reporter claim Bongino wants Pam Bondi gone or he leaves.

Before they were nominated to their current positions, Patel and Bongino were convinced Epstein was murdered, and there was a client list. Since they assumed their current positions, they have not said that and have echoed the contents of the memo issued last week. There is no client list and Epstein killed himself. They didn’t lie to us at this point.

However, Pam Bondi appears to have been more concerned about TV appearances and has given misinformation.

Kash Patel and Dan Bongino signed off on the memo. Perhaps there is another issue or none at all.