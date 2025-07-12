Zohran Mamdani’s Dad Advises a Council Tied to Terrorism

New York City’s top mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is the son of a communist who was Director of the Institute of African Studies at Columbia University until 2004. Father Mahmood sits on the board of a council that is tied to terrorism and legitimizes the role of suicide bombers.

The advisory council of an anti-Israel organization that supports boycotts and sanctions of Israel, routinely accuses the Israeli government of committing “genocide”, and expressed sympathy for suicide bombers.

The Gaza Tribunal, founded in London in 2024, says its primary goal is “to awaken civil society to its responsibility and opportunity to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” according to its website.

Also on its website, Mahmood Mamdani is listed as a member of the group’s “advisory policy council” and is mentioned as being present at the group’s official launch in London last year.

They keep financing secret. It’s financed by individual anonymous and voluntary donations and by the support of respected international organizations with diplomatic status.

It is a Red-Green axis network. Surely, people can see what is going on here. Mahmood concentrates on colonialism.

Outside of Tel Aviv with 3.8 million Jews, New York City has the largest population with 2.1 million. How will they survive this?