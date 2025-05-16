The Big Beautiful Bill Dies in the House Budget Committee

A small group of conservative representative have stopped the big beautiful bill from leaving the House budget committee.

Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., all voted against the legislation.

The committee met on Friday to mark up and debate the bill, a massive piece of legislation that’s a product of 11 different House committees’ individual efforts to craft policy under their jurisdictions. The result is a wide-ranging bill that advances Trump’s priorities on the border, immigration, taxes, energy, defense and raising the debt limit.

Emotions are running high.

Rep. Chip Roy explained why they were voting against it on Newsmax last night. He said that his colleagues insist on keeping the spending Covid levels. They want to spend 7 trillion dollars a year with only 4.9 trillion dollars coming in. If he is correct, no one wants to cut anything.

It is infuriating that our representatives won’t go back to pre-Covid levels.

🚨 BREAKING : House Republican budget chair says “go home” after the Big Beautiful Bill fails vote. pic.twitter.com/6o21FAx3zV — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) May 16, 2025

