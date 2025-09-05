Radical DC Black Nationalist Calls Up Gangs As He Wars Against the “Real Enemy”

D.C., activist Malik Zulu Shabazz, a racist black nationalist, is calling on gang members and “hardcore men” to unite in opposition to the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital city.”

He thinks he’s Malcolm X or mini-Farrakhan. His goal is to rally gangs and radical Islamists to give them information, ostensibly.

He is more likely planning violence. It would seem there would be grounds to arrest him.

Washington, D.C., activist Malik Shabazz, who has a long history of antisemitic and anti-White rhetoric, is calling on gang members and “hardcore men” to unite in opposition to the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital city.

In an August Facebook post, Shabazz, called for gang members to “see the real enemy.”

“We are calling on all GANG MEMBERS and hardcore men in the community to a CEASE FIRE against each other; and to see the real enemy; and now come to the table. We are the men you can trust.”

He thinks all white people are supremacists and “inherently evil.” He’s a frightening character.

About Jews: “Kill every goddamn Zionist in Israel! Goddamn little babies, goddamn old ladies! Blow up Zionist supermarkets!” — Speech during protest of B’nai B’rith International, Washington, D.C., 2002.

Me OUTSIDE with the new black panthers, and Malik Shabazz hunting down white supremacist Carolyn Bryant, challenging anti-black racism, with boots on the ground. I’m pretty known for challenging white supremacy. But I’ll post a video later today. pic.twitter.com/K2ps2X5e3u — Mike Baggz (@MikeBaggz) May 11, 2025



Shabazz is the former chairman of the New Black Panther Party and founder of Black Lawyers for Justice, a law firm that has pledged to sue National Guard troops and officers from the Washington Metropolitan Police for “illegal activities” participating in the Trump administration’s crackdown, according to local outlet ABC 7 News.

The outlet reported Shabazz claiming that “the Constitutional rights and human rights of D.C. residents are being routinely violated by National Guard and MPD officers seeking to carry out President Trump’s illegal orders.”

“The 4th Amendment is being trampled upon daily at these illegal checkpoints and other random locations by these rogue guardsmen and officers. Black Lawyers for Justice is calling on the public to step forward and seek legal help,” the outlet reported Shabazz saying.

Attorney Malik Z SHABAZZ POLICE OCCUPATION WASHINGTON DC #selfdetermination pic.twitter.com/5arZP6uH3K — Afrodescendant Ali ✊✊✊ (@AAfrodescendant) August 30, 2025



According to another Facebook post, Shabazz is holding a “legal rights/community meeting on the National Guard” in D.C. on Thursday evening.

“Tonight’s Meeting at the Anacostia Library is Tactical,” Shabazz wrote on Facebook Thursday. “We must have a United Front to meet the threat in DC and Maryland and we need Allies and Leaders with the skills to handle this threat.”

In another Thursday post, Shabazz expressed disdain over an unidentified group allegedly calling on him to “meet with Donald Trump or his officials.” His post continued by quoting Bible scripture, which said, “Get Thee Behind me Satan,” adding that the meeting “never will happen.” Shabazz has been vocal about his opposition to Trump on social media, accusing him of “actively deceiving, bullying and Oppressing people and nations on multiple fronts.”

He also called for Fruit of Islam (FOI), the paramilitary wing of notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam, and other controversial Black groups to be the groups that the Black community leans on for security versus National Guard coming into DC.

Shabazz told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that his call to gang members and hardcore men is to “know their legal rights” and “to be able to secure themselves.”

“To be specific, we are calling on all Black men, specifically the stronger ones, to unite, to know their legal rights, to be able to secure themselves and their community against police brutality, and to gain control of the youth in our community,” Shabazz said.