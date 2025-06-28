Fed Chair Powell Imagines a Potential Inflation Shock

M Dowling
34

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refuses to cut the rates despite inflation being clearly under control. The EU has cut the rates ten times to nothing from Powell.

Most believe he is doing it out of contempt for Donald Trump. If so, he’s willing to harm American people to get at Trump, proving Trump’s point that he’s incompetent.

He keeps imagining an inflation shock, and is not a fan of tariffs. He has a wait, wait, wait and see approach.

President Trump said, “I’d love for him to resign. He’s done a lousy job.”


1 Comment
Saltherring
10 minutes ago

Perhaps Powell should have woken up when pResident Autopen was occupying the White House, back when inflation was rampant.

A voltage regulator for my 1969 Chevelle that cost around $65 five years ago is now priced at $107, while my pension grants yearly increases of 2-3%….if I’m lucky.

