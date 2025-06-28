Fed Chair Powell Imagines a Potential Inflation Shock

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refuses to cut the rates despite inflation being clearly under control. The EU has cut the rates ten times to nothing from Powell.

Most believe he is doing it out of contempt for Donald Trump. If so, he’s willing to harm American people to get at Trump, proving Trump’s point that he’s incompetent.

He keeps imagining an inflation shock, and is not a fan of tariffs. He has a wait, wait, wait and see approach.

The data is clear, Donald Trump has inflation under control. But Jerome Powell is costing this county hundreds of BILLIONS of dollars every year by refusing to cut rates—and working families are paying the price. He should do the right thing and resign. pic.twitter.com/8kuf73JrW6 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 27, 2025

President Trump said, “I’d love for him to resign. He’s done a lousy job.”

BREAKING: President Trump calls for Jerome Powell to RESIGN “I’d love for him to resign.” pic.twitter.com/uap22EkNUA — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 27, 2025

