Federal Court Strikes Down Most or Many of Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs

A federal court seemingly just invalidated Trump’s ”Liberation Day” tariffs, ruling he exceeded his authority under IEEPA. The court said Trump can’t bypass Congress to set trade policy and that these tariffs are unconstitutional and void.

President Trump is trying to get a fair deal for America.

A federal court of three judges, appointed by Trump, Obama, and Reagan, on Wednesday ruled President Trump does not have the authority under economic emergency legislation to impose sweeping global tariffs, Axios reports.

The U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling could bring the administration’s trade war to a screeching halt.

By blocking entirely most categories of tariffs, the court effectively wiped out most of the regime Trump put in place since taking office.

They are destroying President Trump’s plan to get fair deals for the American people. Perhaps they’re right, but basically Trump can’t run the country on any issue.

The court, ruling in two separate cases, issued a summary judgment throwing out all the tariffs Trump imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA to impose tariffs worldwide.

The plaintiffs were businesses and states who claimed it violated the Constitution’s grant of authority over import duties to Congress.

The three judges decided that the act doesn’t not give unbounded authority.

Judges are destroying Trump’s presidency and his foreign policy. How can he not have tariff authority?

Ingraham: A federal court just blocked the majority of Trump’s tariffs. Kennedy: You mean a federal judge has intervened with the other two branches ability to make policy? I’m shocked.. I think it’s pretty clear he has tariff authority pic.twitter.com/25FDBFaPpc — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2025

