“Surprise and Shock” in the Morning News for Thursday May 29

Surprise and Shock over January 6

“People have had questions about January 6th and whether or not there were FBI sources – not agents, sources – on the ground during January 6. And I told you I would get you the definitive answer to that. And we have, and we are in the process again of working with our partners to divulge that information, and it is coming,” Patel said during a “Special Report” exclusive interview Wednesday.

Patel added the answer may “surprise and shock people because of what past FBI leaders have said about it.”

CBS Offer Rejected

President Donald Trump wants $25 billion and an apology from CBS for their egregious editing a 60 Minutes interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris to make her sound coherent. The editing was intended to help swing the election.

On Wednesday, he rejected a $15 million settlement offer from CBS.

Maybe it’s best to go to trial for discovery.

This is what CBS did.

JUST IN: President Trump has REJECTED CBS’ $15 MILLION settlement offer for editing Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview Trump is seeking $20 BILLION from the fake news outlet. Keep pushing, President Trump. EXPOSE and bankrupt these corrupt losers! pic.twitter.com/JHopfJamgW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2025

Elon Musk: “Time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was granted special government employee status to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, said last night that his time in the Trump administration has come “to an end.”

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform he owns. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

A White House official said Musk will begin the offboarding process tonight, which essentially includes paperwork.

This comes after he told CBS Sunday Morning that he was “disappointed” in the spending in the big, beautiful bill.

Visas

Trump will aggressively revoke visas of Chinese students.

Universities like Harvard grab foreign Chinese students but American Chinese students have to be perfect to get into the school. Plus students from China spy.

Sec. Rubio said they will revise criteria for future applicants.

All Harvard visa holders will be scrutinized.

Putin has two weeks before Trump adds sanctions.

Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality TV stars who were convicted of bank fraud and tax crimes. They are out of prison.

Trump is considering pardons for men convicted in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They were instigated, directed and funded by the FBI.

We Are Flying an Illegal Alien Back to the US

The US government will fly back illegal alien O.C.G. from Guatemala as per Judge Brian Murphy’s order. Murphy says O.C.G. didn’t have proper due process.

We will never get rid of the invaders.

