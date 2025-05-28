Hamas Was Rooting for Kamala Harris to Win

Omer Shem Tov was a Hamas hostage who said the terrorists would discuss politics. They were scared of Donald Trump and were rooting for Kamala Harris.

After Donald Trump won, they treated the hostages better. They fed them more. They stopped cursing him and spitting on him.

Shem Tov: “They were very scared of him.”

CNN’s Bianna Golodryga: “Who?”

Shem Tov: “The terrorists.”

Golodryga: “Were afraid of Trump?”

Shem Tov: “Yeah. They wanted Kamala to be chosen, to be elected.”

Shem Tov said everything changed once Trump was back in the headlines:

“When Trump—became president, yeah, the way they treated us changed.”

Golodryga asked if it was because they thought a deal might come soon:

“You think because they anticipated that a deal would come soon? And that’s when they started giving you more food?”

Shem Tov: “Exactly. More food, treated me better, you know. Stopped cursing me—Stopped spitting on me.”

