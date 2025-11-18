Federal Obama Judge Bans Feds from Courthouse Arrests of Illegal Alien Criminals

A federal judge on Monday delivered a questionable defeat to the Trump administration, saying New York can enforce its law prohibiting ICE from making arrests at state courthouses.

Judge Mae D’Agostino, an Obama appointee, said the state has long recognized a right to be free from civil arrest while on the way to or conducting business at a courthouse. Federal law can’t trump that, she decided.

“New York is not attempting to regulate federal agents and it is not prohibiting the federal government from enforcing immigration law,” she wrote. “Rather, it is simply defining, as a proprietor, what activities are not permissible in state-owned facilities.”

Another local judge is telling federal officers what they can do.