Meet Senate Candidate Graham Platner, This Is Who Democrats Support

Graham Platner, Maine’s Democrat candidate for the Senate, wore a Nazi tattoo for 20 years. He now has it covered, but has admitted he knows it was Nazi. Democrats promote him as a veteran and an Oysterman, but he is so much more than that.

This is a speech he gave on November 15 in Skowhegan Maine. He read from a prepared statement and seemed to struggle with it at one point. One must wonder if someone wrote it for him and he was unfamiliar with it.

“We’re going to have to start treating the Supreme Court like the political action wing that it has become of conservatism. It is not functioning as a constitutional body impingement. And it’s very frustrating for me that there are, I think there are Democrats in the Senate that either do not understand or don’t want to understand the power they actually have.

“And there is the Senate for aliens. We need to retake the Senate, get the majority. Fingers crossed. We need to use every single lever of power that we have to deal with the Supreme Court, and I think that a lot of that’s going to be an ethics oversight.

“I’m a supporter of stacking the court. I’m also a supporter of, I mean, I don’t believe the Senate can write its own rules. The Senate can come up with its own ethics oversight requirements. It just chooses not to. This is important, and I firmly believe if we held Supreme Court justices to the same standard that we hold other federal judges, there is a compelling case for the impeachment and removal of at least two cities. “

The new Democrats want to nuke the filibuster and stack the US Supreme Court. Pete Buttigieg and other prominent Democrats have called for eliminating the Electoral College. They want to end our free speech, rights to defend ourselves, and due process, so there goes the Bill of Rights. In other words, they plan to get rid of the Constitution.

They have poured millions into the country, including criminals and radicals, to vote for them so they can have their one party state. Democrats have control of the news media, entertainment, education, and much of our government still.

This is why Republicans must abandon the filibuster and the blue slip. Democrats aren’t coming back. They’re stepping on the gas in the other direction. Democrats don’t want to negotiate or work with one party. They want all the power to dictate. Chuck Schumer is too moderate for them.

This is who they think is an acceptable candidate. Much like Zohran Mamdani, he will do the bidding of the Democrat Socialists of America, the radicals who want to take down our government: